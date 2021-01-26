MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. Sells 871 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSM stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

