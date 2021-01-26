MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $403.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

