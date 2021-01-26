mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.90 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One mStable USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.90 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.07 or 0.99785884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000304 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,390,328 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

