Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,005. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MTL. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.