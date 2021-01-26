Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.44

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 144416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

MRAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

About Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

