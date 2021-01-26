Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,222 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 383,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $11,101,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

