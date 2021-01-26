Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.69. 25,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.