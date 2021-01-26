Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.22. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

