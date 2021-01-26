Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $59.72 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 11.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $59,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 508,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.