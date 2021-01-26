Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.12. The stock had a trading volume of 108,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.