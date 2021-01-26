Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. 84,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

