Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.60. 79,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,592. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.