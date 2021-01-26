Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 32,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

