Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $173.71. 255,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

