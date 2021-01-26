Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 247 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,591. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

