Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.60. 106,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,599. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $4,092,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,366 shares of company stock worth $15,780,520 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

