Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. 46,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,514. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

