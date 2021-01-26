Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

