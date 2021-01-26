Nano (NANO) Price Hits $3.18 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00009970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $424.05 million and $37.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,920.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.08 or 0.04129314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00422563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.54 or 0.01351953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00545582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00425269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00272594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

