National Bank Financial Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.66 million.

