National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.21 ($13.16).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.60). 3,766,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 898.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.75.

National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

