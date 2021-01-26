Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Up 10.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.60. 127,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 35,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $344,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

