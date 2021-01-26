Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $16.63 million and $745,987.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025909 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,810,699 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

