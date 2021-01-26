NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

