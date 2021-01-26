Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 5.7%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 10,148,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,915,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.