NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.00 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.00 million and $22.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

