Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73. The company has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

