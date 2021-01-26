Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $50,270.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.58 or 0.00331015 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,336,823 coins and its circulating supply is 76,971,662 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. The Reddit community for Netbox Coin is https://reddit.com/