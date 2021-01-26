Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper Sells 2,969 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STIM shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

