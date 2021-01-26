New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Newmont worth $63,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NEM stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

