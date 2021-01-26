New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $85.55 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Chubb worth $85,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 65.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

