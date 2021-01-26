New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $96,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

