New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $58,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

