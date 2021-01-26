New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $80,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $734.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $727.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

