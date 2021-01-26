New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,967 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cigna worth $101,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

