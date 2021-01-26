Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Reaches $16.88 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $821,343.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

