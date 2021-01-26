NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 79.3% Higher This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $437,671.81 and $17,386.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,920.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.54 or 0.01351953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00545582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009423 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002418 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

