NextDAO (NAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $509,947.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $509,947.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,805,183,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,764,951,129 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Token Trading

