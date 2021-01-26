NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

