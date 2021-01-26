NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.