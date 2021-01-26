Nexty (NTY) Price Reaches $0.0000

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nexty has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $3.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io.

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

