NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 69.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 281.3% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $64.67 or 0.00202173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00053719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00281233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00069861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037414 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

