Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,115 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254,000. Tesla comprises approximately 4.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,997,000 after buying an additional 105,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.06 and a 200-day moving average of $487.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.