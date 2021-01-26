Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $9.00. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 601 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

