NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $10.64 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.