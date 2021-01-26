NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NIKE by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. 475,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

