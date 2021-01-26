NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in NIKE by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.