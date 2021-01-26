Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Holdings Lifted by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 465.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 6,177.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NKLA traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 1,108,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

