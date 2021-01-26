Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 23.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) were up 23.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 51,734,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 19,483,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,483,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 6,177.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,149,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

