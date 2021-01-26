NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.